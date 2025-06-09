Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] is 24.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [NYSE: PSLV] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.03 at the close of the session, up 0.84%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 41.73M shares, PSLV reached a trading volume of 32525247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has PSLV stock performed recently?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.09. With this latest performance, PSLV shares gained by 10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.81 for Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.06, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV]

The top three institutional holders of PSLV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22.87 million shares, which is approximately 4.6923%. FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC, holding 13.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$131.47 million in PSLV stocks shares; and FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC, currently with $$75.36 million in PSLV stock with ownership which is approximately 1.5568%.