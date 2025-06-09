SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] fell -49.04% so far this year. What now?

SoundHound AI Inc [NASDAQ: SOUN] jumped around 0.64 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.11 at the close of the session, up 6.76%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.72M shares, SOUN reached a trading volume of 31864308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2024, representing the official price target for SoundHound AI Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on SOUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has SOUN stock performed recently?

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SOUN shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.21 for SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.28, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SoundHound AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.92 and a Current Ratio set at 4.92.

Insider trade positions for SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]

The top three institutional holders of SOUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22.69 million shares, which is approximately 6.8376%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 21.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$84.7 million in SOUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$28.26 million in SOUN stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1561%.