SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] Revenue clocked in at $3.89 billion, down -7.53% YTD: What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SOFI] price surged by 4.17 percent to reach at $0.57.

The one-year SOFI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.79. The average equity rating for SOFI stock is currently 2.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $13.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citizens JMP raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc stock. On January 02, 2025, analysts increased their price target for SOFI shares from 7 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOFI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.24.

SOFI Stock Performance Analysis:

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.07. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 13.74 for the last single week of trading, and 12.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoFi Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

SoFi Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.24 and a Current Ratio set at 5.24.

SOFI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc go to 23.95%.

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90.03 million shares, which is approximately 8.5047%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 45.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$300.47 million in SOFI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$205.93 million in SOFI stock with ownership which is approximately 2.943%.