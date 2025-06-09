Snap Inc [SNAP] Revenue clocked in at $5.53 billion, down -23.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Snap Inc [NYSE: SNAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.24%.

Over the last 12 months, SNAP stock dropped by -44.46%. The one-year Snap Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.55. The average equity rating for SNAP stock is currently 2.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.82 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.57M shares, SNAP stock reached a trading volume of 26328426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Snap Inc [SNAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $9.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Snap Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Snap Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SNAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 46.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

SNAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Snap Inc [SNAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, SNAP shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for Snap Inc [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Snap Inc Fundamentals:

Snap Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

SNAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snap Inc go to 32.36%.

Snap Inc [SNAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 206.76 million shares, which is approximately 12.5713%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 98.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.64 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.21 billion in SNAP stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4215%.