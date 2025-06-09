Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] Revenue clocked in at $6.12 billion, up 104.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [NYSE: SBSW] closed the trading session at $6.74.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 104.24 percent and weekly performance of 10.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 73.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.60M shares, SBSW reached to a volume of 19866940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $5.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

SBSW stock trade performance evaluation

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.67. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 33.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.34 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR go to 64.74%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 22.8 million shares, which is approximately 0.8056%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9.64 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$41.94 million in SBSW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$23.12 million in SBSW stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1878%.