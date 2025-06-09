Samsara Inc [IOT] Stock trading around $45.10 per share: What’s Next?

Samsara Inc [NYSE: IOT] closed the trading session at $45.10.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.23 percent and weekly performance of -3.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, IOT reached to a volume of 14847871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Samsara Inc [IOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOT shares is $48.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Samsara Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Samsara Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on IOT stock. On March 07, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for IOT shares from 57 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Samsara Inc is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for IOT in the course of the last twelve months was 185.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

IOT stock trade performance evaluation

Samsara Inc [IOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, IOT shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for Samsara Inc [IOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.58, while it was recorded at 46.32 for the last single week of trading, and 46.00 for the last 200 days.

Samsara Inc [IOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Samsara Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Samsara Inc [IOT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Samsara Inc go to 35.63%.

Samsara Inc [IOT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IOT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27.43 million shares, which is approximately 4.9526%. GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 26.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$886.21 million in IOT stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$647.41 million in IOT stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4682%.