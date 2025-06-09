Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Revenue clocked in at $3.84 billion, up 65.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] gained 1.70% or 1.6 points to close at $95.80 with a heavy trading volume of 13295402 shares.

The daily chart for RBLX points out that the company has recorded 78.97% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.39M shares, RBLX reached to a volume of 13295402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $78.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBN Securities raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Sell rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 208.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 74.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for RBLX stock

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.14. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 36.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.21 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.77, while it was recorded at 92.19 for the last single week of trading, and 58.23 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 15.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49.61 million shares, which is approximately 7.7172%. ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC., holding 43.94 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.64 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $$1.12 billion in RBLX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6651%.