Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] Stock trading around $74.88 per share: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.20%.

Over the last 12 months, HOOD stock rose by 260.35%. The one-year Robinhood Markets Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.75. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 1.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.08 billion, with 767.85 million shares outstanding and 736.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.70M shares, HOOD stock reached a trading volume of 58239454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $62.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $62 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HOOD stock. On March 28, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 70 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.20. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 49.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 260.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.97 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.38, while it was recorded at 71.87 for the last single week of trading, and 40.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc Fundamentals:

Robinhood Markets Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

HOOD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Robinhood Markets Inc go to 4.99%.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60.42 million shares, which is approximately 6.8571%. RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 36.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$822.28 million in HOOD stocks shares; and RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $$821.42 million in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1052%.