Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] Is Currently 1.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rivian Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: RIVN] gained 1.60% or 0.22 points to close at $14.00 with a heavy trading volume of 24380851 shares.

The daily chart for RIVN points out that the company has recorded 17.85% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 33.08M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 24380851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $14.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $19 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.70, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Hold rating on RIVN stock. On February 24, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for RIVN shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26.

Trading performance analysis for RIVN stock

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.44, while it was recorded at 14.05 for the last single week of trading, and 12.52 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rivian Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.73.

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rivian Automotive Inc go to 23.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]

The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158.36 million shares, which is approximately 15.8206%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 75.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.01 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$750.26 million in RIVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.585%.