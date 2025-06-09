Richtech Robotics Inc [RR] Is Currently 0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Richtech Robotics Inc [NASDAQ: RR] gained 0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $2.36 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.26M shares, RR reached a trading volume of 14729721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Richtech Robotics Inc [RR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RR shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Richtech Robotics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Richtech Robotics Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Richtech Robotics Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for RR stock

Richtech Robotics Inc [RR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, RR shares gained by 14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 250.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Richtech Robotics Inc [RR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 1.69 for the last 200 days.

Richtech Robotics Inc [RR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Richtech Robotics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 73.23 and a Current Ratio set at 75.74.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Richtech Robotics Inc [RR]

The top three institutional holders of RR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 0.11 million shares, which is approximately 0.1556%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 42579.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$55778.0 in RR stocks shares