Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] is -36.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Red Cat Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: RCAT] jumped around 0.84 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.16 at the close of the session, up 11.48%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, RCAT reached a trading volume of 16015149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCAT shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Red Cat Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Red Cat Holdings Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Cat Holdings Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has RCAT stock performed recently?

Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.14. With this latest performance, RCAT shares gained by 51.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 754.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.96 for Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.11, while it was recorded at 7.39 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Red Cat Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Insider trade positions for Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]

The top three institutional holders of RCAT stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4.92 million shares, which is approximately 6.6048%. AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 4.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.14 million in RCAT stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $$1.63 million in RCAT stock with ownership which is approximately 1.9066%.