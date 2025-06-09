Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] moved up 20.13: Why It’s Important

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RXRX] price surged by 20.13 percent to reach at $0.92.

The one-year RXRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.57. The average equity rating for RXRX stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on RXRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

RXRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.34. With this latest performance, RXRX shares gained by 31.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 4.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.11 and a Current Ratio set at 4.11.

RXRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 19.85%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28.14 million shares, which is approximately 11.6199%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 26.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$199.42 million in RXRX stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$161.67 million in RXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 8.9004%.