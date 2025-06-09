Raymond James lifts Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Baytex Energy Corp [NYSE: BTE] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 4.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.78.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 47526334 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baytex Energy Corp stands at 3.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.57%.

The market cap for BTE stock reached $1.37 billion, with 770.04 million shares outstanding and 664.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.23M shares, BTE reached a trading volume of 47526334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTE shares is $2.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Baytex Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Baytex Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baytex Energy Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

How has BTE stock performed recently?

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.56. With this latest performance, BTE shares gained by 19.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7190, while it was recorded at 1.7340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4878 for the last 200 days.

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Baytex Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Insider trade positions for Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]