QXO Inc [QXO] moved up 13.43: Why It’s Important

QXO Inc [NYSE: QXO] closed the trading session at $19.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.50 percent and weekly performance of 11.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, QXO reached to a volume of 15779394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QXO Inc [QXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QXO shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QXO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for QXO Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QXO Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for QXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 196.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for QXO in the course of the last twelve months was 90.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 95.23.

QXO stock trade performance evaluation

QXO Inc [QXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, QXO shares gained by 42.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.85 for QXO Inc [QXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.79, while it was recorded at 17.23 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

QXO Inc [QXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

QXO Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 95.23 and a Current Ratio set at 95.23.

QXO Inc [QXO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QXO stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 9.3 million shares, which is approximately 2.5922%. DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$20.49 million in QXO stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$20.63 million in QXO stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6185%.