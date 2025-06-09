Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT] Stock trading around $13.70 per share: What’s Next?

Quantum Computing Inc [NASDAQ: QUBT] jumped around 1.87 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.70 at the close of the session, up 15.81%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.51M shares, QUBT reached a trading volume of 35311553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUBT shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum Computing Inc is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4949.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has QUBT stock performed recently?

Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.97. With this latest performance, QUBT shares gained by 93.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1867.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.35 for Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Quantum Computing Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 44.66 and a Current Ratio set at 44.69.

Insider trade positions for Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT]

The top three institutional holders of QUBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.23 million shares, which is approximately 2.3836%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.31 million in QUBT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$0.15 million in QUBT stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3134%.