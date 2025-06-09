Planet Labs PBC [PL] Stock trading around $5.84 per share: What’s Next?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.01% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 52.08%.

Over the last 12 months, PL stock rose by 228.09%. The one-year Planet Labs PBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.03. The average equity rating for PL stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.77 billion, with 282.25 million shares outstanding and 209.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, PL stock reached a trading volume of 20111025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.30, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PL stock. On September 06, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PL shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

PL Stock Performance Analysis:

Planet Labs PBC [PL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.08. With this latest performance, PL shares gained by 68.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.87 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Planet Labs PBC Fundamentals:

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.09 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

PL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 32.92%.

Planet Labs PBC [PL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 31.94 million shares, which is approximately 11.0009%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$27.36 million in PL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$23.38 million in PL stock with ownership which is approximately 4.3289%.