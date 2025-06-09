PG&E Corp [PCG] Stock trading around $15.64 per share: What’s Next?

PG&E Corp [NYSE: PCG] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -1.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.64.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 47903199 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PG&E Corp stands at 1.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.41%.

The market cap for PCG stock reached $90.42 million, with 2.20 billion shares outstanding and 2.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.78M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 47903199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PG&E Corp [PCG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $21.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PG&E Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for PG&E Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corp is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 416.17.

How has PCG stock performed recently?

PG&E Corp [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.35. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.63 for PG&E Corp [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.98, while it was recorded at 16.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.32 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corp [PCG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PG&E Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for PG&E Corp [PCG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corp go to 9.45%.

Insider trade positions for PG&E Corp [PCG]

The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 283.64 million shares, which is approximately 13.2917%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 176.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.08 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.94 billion in PCG stock with ownership which is approximately 7.8836%.