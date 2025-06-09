Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] is -10.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [NYSE: PBR] jumped around 0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.32 at the close of the session, up 1.43%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.80M shares, PBR reached a trading volume of 17706309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $15.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stock. On September 25, 2024, analysts increased their price target for PBR shares from 16.50 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

How has PBR stock performed recently?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.72 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.98, while it was recorded at 11.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

Earnings analysis for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR go to 77.56%.

Insider trade positions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]

The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 212.12 million shares, which is approximately 1.6446%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 41.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$603.56 million in PBR stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$523.71 million in PBR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2802%.