Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] fell -27.17% so far this year. What now?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [NASDAQ: WOOF] loss -23.34% or -0.84 points to close at $2.78 with a heavy trading volume of 24357256 shares.

The daily chart for WOOF points out that the company has recorded -46.32% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, WOOF reached to a volume of 24357256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 3.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $5 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on WOOF stock. On November 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for WOOF shares from 8 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 16.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for WOOF stock

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.39. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.89 for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]

The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CVC MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS II LTD. with ownership of 145.92 million shares, which is approximately 53.4376%. CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 59.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$225.91 million in WOOF stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $$33.44 million in WOOF stock with ownership which is approximately 3.2396%.