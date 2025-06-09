Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] Stock trading around $1.14 per share: What’s Next?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [NASDAQ: PACB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.29%.

Over the last 12 months, PACB stock dropped by -36.67%. The one-year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.0. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 2.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $342.10 million, with 300.04 million shares outstanding and 264.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, PACB stock reached a trading volume of 12907366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stock. On April 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PACB shares from 7 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.29. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1312, while it was recorded at 1.0415 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5861 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc Fundamentals:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.87 and a Current Ratio set at 6.68.

PACB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc go to 27.48%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 33.21 million shares, which is approximately 12.1932%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$35.62 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$32.34 million in PACB stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6674%.