Oklo Inc [OKLO] is 136.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oklo Inc [NYSE: OKLO] gained 6.64% or 3.13 points to close at $50.29 with a heavy trading volume of 13150878 shares.

The daily chart for OKLO points out that the company has recorded 149.83% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.05M shares, OKLO reached to a volume of 13150878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oklo Inc [OKLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKLO shares is $51.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Oklo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Oklo Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oklo Inc is set at 4.65 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

Trading performance analysis for OKLO stock

Oklo Inc [OKLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, OKLO shares gained by 85.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 486.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.12 for Oklo Inc [OKLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.39, while it was recorded at 49.75 for the last single week of trading, and 24.84 for the last 200 days.

Oklo Inc [OKLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Oklo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.23 and a Current Ratio set at 36.23.

Oklo Inc [OKLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oklo Inc go to 6.56%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Oklo Inc [OKLO]

The top three institutional holders of OKLO stocks are: DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC with ownership of 6.92 million shares, which is approximately 6.9193%. ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$48.42 million in OKLO stocks shares; and ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$33.21 million in OKLO stock with ownership which is approximately 3.9196%.