NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] Stock trading around $34.36 per share: What’s Next?

NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE: SMR] gained 10.66% on the last trading session, reaching $34.36 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.71M shares, SMR reached a trading volume of 14105151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMR shares is $31.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NuScale Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2025, representing the official price target for NuScale Power Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on SMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuScale Power Corporation is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 199.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

Trading performance analysis for SMR stock

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, SMR shares gained by 106.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 392.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.08 for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.36, while it was recorded at 32.08 for the last single week of trading, and 18.87 for the last 200 days.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NuScale Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.23 and a Current Ratio set at 6.23.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NuScale Power Corporation go to 55.11%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]

The top three institutional holders of SMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6.97 million shares, which is approximately 7.7804%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$58.27 million in SMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$53.35 million in SMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0957%.