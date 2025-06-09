Nuburu Inc [BURU] Revenue clocked in at $0.06 million, down -45.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Nuburu Inc [AMEX: BURU] closed the trading session at $0.36.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.27 percent and weekly performance of -1.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 160.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 91.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.01M shares, BURU reached to a volume of 21919378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuburu Inc [BURU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuburu Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 318.33.

BURU stock trade performance evaluation

Nuburu Inc [BURU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, BURU shares gained by 160.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.67 for Nuburu Inc [BURU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1888, while it was recorded at 0.3754 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4163 for the last 200 days.

Nuburu Inc [BURU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nuburu Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.01 and a Current Ratio set at 0.01.

Nuburu Inc [BURU]: Institutional Ownership