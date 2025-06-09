Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] moved up 1.09: Why It’s Important

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.56 at the close of the session, up 1.09%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.64M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 14165808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $23.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.82. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.63, while it was recorded at 18.65 for the last single week of trading, and 22.14 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Earnings analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd go to 16.96%.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51.89 million shares, which is approximately 11.935%. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$653.66 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $$535.35 million in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 6.5526%.