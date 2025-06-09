Newmont Corp [NEM] gain 40.68% so far this year. What now?

Newmont Corp [NYSE: NEM] plunged by -$2.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $52.36.

Newmont Corp stock has also loss -0.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEM stock has inclined by 19.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.96% and gained 40.68% year-on date.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $58.28 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.22M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 13330665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corp [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $64.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Newmont Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Newmont Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47.20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corp is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.56.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corp [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Newmont Corp [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.97, while it was recorded at 54.61 for the last single week of trading, and 47.68 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corp [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Newmont Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newmont Corp [NEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corp go to 7.78%.

Newmont Corp [NEM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135.01 million shares, which is approximately 11.7095%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 119.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.99 billion in NEM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.13 billion in NEM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4161%.