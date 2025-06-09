Nebius Group N.V [NBIS] gain 74.30% so far this year. What now?

Nebius Group N.V [NASDAQ: NBIS] price surged by 4.28 percent to reach at $1.98.

The one-year NBIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.87. The average equity rating for NBIS stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nebius Group N.V [NBIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBIS shares is $60.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Nebius Group N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Nebius Group N.V stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on NBIS stock. On February 24, 2025, analysts increased their price target for NBIS shares from 51 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nebius Group N.V is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

NBIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Nebius Group N.V [NBIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.37. With this latest performance, NBIS shares gained by 75.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.01 for Nebius Group N.V [NBIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.97, while it was recorded at 41.45 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Nebius Group N.V Fundamentals:

Nebius Group N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.59 and a Current Ratio set at 18.00.

NBIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nebius Group N.V go to -6.88%.

Nebius Group N.V [NBIS] Institutonal Ownership Details