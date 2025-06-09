Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] moved up 2.15: Why It’s Important

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NASDAQ: NVTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.18%.

Over the last 12 months, NVTS stock rose by 48.92%. The one-year Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -86.71. The average equity rating for NVTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.19 billion, with 191.76 million shares outstanding and 124.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.37M shares, NVTS stock reached a trading volume of 43545960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $3.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $10 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corp is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

NVTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.18. With this latest performance, NVTS shares gained by 216.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.79 for Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navitas Semiconductor Corp Fundamentals:

Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.78 and a Current Ratio set at 5.61.

NVTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp go to 44.97%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9.9 million shares, which is approximately 5.4053%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$38.07 million in NVTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$37.25 million in NVTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0138%.