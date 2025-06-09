National Bank Financial slashes price target on Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB] – find out why.

Taseko Mines Ltd [AMEX: TGB] jumped around 0.46 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.06 at the close of the session, up 17.69%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.83M shares, TGB reached a trading volume of 47311618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $3.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Ltd is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has TGB stock performed recently?

Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.22. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 58.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.79 for Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Taseko Mines Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings analysis for Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taseko Mines Ltd go to 61.40%.

Insider trade positions for Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB]

The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 10.01 million shares, which is approximately 3.6552%. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 7.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$18.4 million in TGB stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$17.74 million in TGB stock with ownership which is approximately 2.6294%.