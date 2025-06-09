Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Is Currently 0.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] price surged by 0.58 percent to reach at $2.7.

The one-year MSFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.86. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $510.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $475 to $500. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $470 to $500, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on MSFT stock. On May 01, 2025, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 500 to 525.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 7.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 50.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.36.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.94 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 416.51, while it was recorded at 465.37 for the last single week of trading, and 418.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

MSFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 14.52%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 675.91 million shares, which is approximately 9.0933%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 553.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$247.6 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$134.1 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0365%.