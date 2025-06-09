Micron Technology Inc [MU] stock Downgrade by China Renaissance analyst, price target now $84

Micron Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MU] price surged by 2.14 percent to reach at $2.27.

The one-year MU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.14. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $124.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $135 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $120, while Needham kept a Buy rating on MU stock. On December 19, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 200.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.99.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.93. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 31.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.70 for Micron Technology Inc [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.96, while it was recorded at 103.71 for the last single week of trading, and 95.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc Fundamentals:

Micron Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 3.13.

MU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc go to 106.39%.

Micron Technology Inc [MU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97.69 million shares, which is approximately 8.8246%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 91.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.08 billion in MU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.19 billion in MU stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2545%.