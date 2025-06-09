Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] Stock trading around $68.35 per share: What’s Next?

Marvell Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MRVL] surged by $3.19 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $68.35.

Marvell Technology Inc stock has also gained 13.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRVL stock has declined by -3.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.74% and lost -38.12% year-on date.

The market cap for MRVL stock reached $58.93 billion, with 862.20 million shares outstanding and 857.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.42M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 22813418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $88.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.34. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

MRVL stock trade performance evaluation

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.56. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.40, while it was recorded at 64.73 for the last single week of trading, and 83.09 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Marvell Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc go to 39.95%.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 129.87 million shares, which is approximately 15.0021%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 74.41 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.2 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$4.28 billion in MRVL stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0653%.