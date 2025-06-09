Market cap of Webuy Global Ltd [WBUY] reaches 157.39M – now what?

Webuy Global Ltd [NASDAQ: WBUY] surged by $2.5 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $7.10.

Webuy Global Ltd stock has also loss -0.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBUY stock has inclined by 77.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.34% and lost -65.84% year-on date.

The market cap for WBUY stock reached $157.39 million, with 72.27 million shares outstanding and 0.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.29K shares, WBUY reached a trading volume of 37624206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Webuy Global Ltd [WBUY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Webuy Global Ltd is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 93.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

WBUY stock trade performance evaluation

Webuy Global Ltd [WBUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, WBUY shares gained by 51.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for Webuy Global Ltd [WBUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

Webuy Global Ltd [WBUY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Webuy Global Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Webuy Global Ltd [WBUY]: Institutional Ownership