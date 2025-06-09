Market cap of Twin Vee PowerCats Co [VEEE] reaches 5.50M – now what?

Twin Vee PowerCats Co [NASDAQ: VEEE] closed the trading session at $2.46.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.27 percent and weekly performance of 9.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, VEEE reached to a volume of 15110562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twin Vee PowerCats Co [VEEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEE shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twin Vee PowerCats Co is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22.

VEEE stock trade performance evaluation

Twin Vee PowerCats Co [VEEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.33. With this latest performance, VEEE shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Twin Vee PowerCats Co [VEEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co [VEEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Twin Vee PowerCats Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.25 and a Current Ratio set at 4.04.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co [VEEE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VEEE stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 0.79 million shares, which is approximately 8.3387%. BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 79238.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$43185.0 in VEEE stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $$37570.0 in VEEE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7241%.