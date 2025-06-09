Market cap of Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB] reaches 13.34B – now what?

Rocket Lab Corp [NASDAQ: RKLB] surged by $2.47 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $28.92.

Rocket Lab Corp stock has also gained 7.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RKLB stock has inclined by 53.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.68% and gained 13.55% year-on date.

The market cap for RKLB stock reached $13.34 billion, with 460.54 million shares outstanding and 377.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.34M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 33932003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $28.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Rocket Lab Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab Corp is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

RKLB stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 29.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 575.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.86 for Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.39, while it was recorded at 27.12 for the last single week of trading, and 19.15 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rocket Lab Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

Rocket Lab Corp [RKLB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 52.03 million shares, which is approximately 10.5278%. DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 40.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$195.55 million in RKLB stocks shares; and DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, currently with $$149.96 million in RKLB stock with ownership which is approximately 6.3216%.