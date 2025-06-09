Market cap of Northann Corp [NCL] reaches 24.82M – now what?

Northann Corp [AMEX: NCL] price plunged by -80.74 percent to reach at -$1.09.

Guru’s Opinion on Northann Corp [NCL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northann Corp is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Northann Corp [NCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -72.22. With this latest performance, NCL shares dropped by -37.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for Northann Corp [NCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4776, while it was recorded at 1.0140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2926 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northann Corp Fundamentals:

Northann Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Northann Corp [NCL] Institutonal Ownership Details