Market cap of New Gold Inc [NGD] reaches 3.80B – now what?

New Gold Inc [AMEX: NGD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.87%.

Over the last 12 months, NGD stock rose by 135.29%. The one-year New Gold Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.62. The average equity rating for NGD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.80 billion, with 791.37 million shares outstanding and 753.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.10M shares, NGD stock reached a trading volume of 32891179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Gold Inc [NGD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGD shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for New Gold Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2024, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGD in the course of the last twelve months was 31.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

NGD Stock Performance Analysis:

New Gold Inc [NGD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.87. With this latest performance, NGD shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.94 for New Gold Inc [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Gold Inc Fundamentals:

New Gold Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

NGD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc go to 59.27%.

New Gold Inc [NGD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 70.34 million shares, which is approximately 9.5238%. CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 34.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$68.02 million in NGD stocks shares; and CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $$39.22 million in NGD stock with ownership which is approximately 2.7229%.