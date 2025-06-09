Market cap of MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] reaches 79.44M – now what?

MicroAlgo Inc [NASDAQ: MLGO] loss -8.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.15 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.11M shares, MLGO reached a trading volume of 30882095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroAlgo Inc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MLGO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.11.

Trading performance analysis for MLGO stock

MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.23. With this latest performance, MLGO shares dropped by -52.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.36 for MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.6752, while it was recorded at 1.2480 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1461 for the last 200 days.

MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MicroAlgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.11 and a Current Ratio set at 6.11.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]