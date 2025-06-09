Market cap of Healthcare Triangle Inc [HCTI] reaches 2.65M – now what?

Healthcare Triangle Inc [NASDAQ: HCTI] closed the trading session at $0.01.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -99.34 percent and weekly performance of -19.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -98.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -96.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -98.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 146.30M shares, HCTI reached to a volume of 96794868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Triangle Inc [HCTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCTI shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Triangle Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

HCTI stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Triangle Inc [HCTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.75. With this latest performance, HCTI shares dropped by -96.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.27 for Healthcare Triangle Inc [HCTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1535, while it was recorded at 0.0071 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5677 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Triangle Inc [HCTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Healthcare Triangle Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.07 and a Current Ratio set at 3.07.

Healthcare Triangle Inc [HCTI]: Institutional Ownership