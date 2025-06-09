Market cap of Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] reaches 21.07B – now what?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] price surged by 2.17 percent to reach at $0.11.

The one-year GRAB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.02. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 1.35, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $5.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. On February 04, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for GRAB shares from 5.50 to 5.45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRAB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.46.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 5.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.49.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 401.8 million shares, which is approximately 10.1342%. TOYOTA MOTOR CORP/, holding 222.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$791.32 million in GRAB stocks shares; and TOYOTA MOTOR CORP/, currently with $$704.39 million in GRAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0046%.