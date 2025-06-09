Market cap of Eyenovia Inc [EYEN] reaches 14.07M – now what?

Eyenovia Inc [NASDAQ: EYEN] surged by $1.74 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.88.

Eyenovia Inc stock has also gained 192.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EYEN stock has inclined by 206.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.62% and lost -58.22% year-on date.

The market cap for EYEN stock reached $14.07 million, with 2.83 million shares outstanding and 2.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, EYEN reached a trading volume of 38508821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eyenovia Inc [EYEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYEN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Eyenovia Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Eyenovia Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eyenovia Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 201.00.

EYEN stock trade performance evaluation

Eyenovia Inc [EYEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 192.22. With this latest performance, EYEN shares gained by 356.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.41 for Eyenovia Inc [EYEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.36, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 15.09 for the last 200 days.

Eyenovia Inc [EYEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Eyenovia Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Eyenovia Inc [EYEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EYEN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6.06 million shares, which is approximately 13.0037%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.12 million in EYEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$0.33 million in EYEN stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1754%.