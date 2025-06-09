Market cap of Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM] reaches 449.37B – now what?

Exxon Mobil Corp [NYSE: XOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.93%.

Over the last 12 months, XOM stock dropped by -7.46%. The one-year Exxon Mobil Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.03. The average equity rating for XOM stock is currently 1.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $449.37 billion, with 4.31 billion shares outstanding and 4.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.41M shares, XOM stock reached a trading volume of 15460126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $122.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $127 to $132. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $127, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on XOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corp is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

XOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.58, while it was recorded at 103.05 for the last single week of trading, and 112.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exxon Mobil Corp Fundamentals:

Exxon Mobil Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

XOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corp go to 7.53%.

Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 433.05 million shares, which is approximately 10.0312%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 303.41 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$34.93 billion in XOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$26.11 billion in XOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2529%.