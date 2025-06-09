Market Analysts see Venus Concept Inc [VERO] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

Venus Concept Inc [NASDAQ: VERO] gained 33.05% on the last trading session, reaching $3.18 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, VERO reached a trading volume of 61142084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Venus Concept Inc [VERO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERO shares is $116.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Venus Concept Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Venus Concept Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VERO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Venus Concept Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

Trading performance analysis for VERO stock

Venus Concept Inc [VERO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.86. With this latest performance, VERO shares gained by 35.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for Venus Concept Inc [VERO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Venus Concept Inc [VERO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Venus Concept Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Venus Concept Inc [VERO]