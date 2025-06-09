Market Analysts see Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] gaining to $270. Time to buy?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 2.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $303.22.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12535256 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unitedhealth Group Inc stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.85%.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $275.06 billion, with 910.00 million shares outstanding and 905.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.78M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 12535256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $365.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Unitedhealth Group Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 14.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.06.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -22.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.68 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 412.88, while it was recorded at 301.08 for the last single week of trading, and 515.59 for the last 200 days.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 2.35%.

Insider trade positions for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83.95 million shares, which is approximately 9.1149%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 73.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.39 billion in UNH stocks shares;