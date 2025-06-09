Market Analysts see TeraWulf Inc [WULF] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] gained 13.58% on the last trading session, reaching $4.35 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 37.69M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 46841893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TeraWulf Inc [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2025, representing the official price target for TeraWulf Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for WULF stock

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.23. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 42.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TeraWulf Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TeraWulf Inc [WULF]

The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19.53 million shares, which is approximately 5.7322%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 18.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.99 million in WULF stocks shares; and