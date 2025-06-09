Market Analysts see Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Rigetti Computing Inc [NASDAQ: RGTI] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 3.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.28.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 38100557 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rigetti Computing Inc stands at 4.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.73%.

The market cap for RGTI stock reached $3.30 billion, with 286.97 million shares outstanding and 275.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 50.89M shares, RGTI reached a trading volume of 38100557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGTI shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Rigetti Computing Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Rigetti Computing Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on RGTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigetti Computing Inc is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 358.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has RGTI stock performed recently?

Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.85. With this latest performance, RGTI shares gained by 21.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 259.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1005.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 11.66 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rigetti Computing Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.82 and a Current Ratio set at 18.82.

Earnings analysis for Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rigetti Computing Inc go to 19.08%.

Insider trade positions for Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]

The top three institutional holders of RGTI stocks are: DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC with ownership of 21.58 million shares, which is approximately 12.5549%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 8.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.53 million in RGTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$9.03 million in RGTI stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9093%.