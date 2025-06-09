Market Analysts see Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] closed the trading session at $7.30.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.09 percent and weekly performance of 2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.64M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 15086364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $8.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTON in the course of the last twelve months was 12.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

PTON stock trade performance evaluation

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.85 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.40, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peloton Interactive Inc go to 58.99%.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 42.18 million shares, which is approximately 11.5403%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$112.36 million in PTON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$90.28 million in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1506%.