Market Analysts see Nike, Inc [NKE] falling to $70. Time to buy?

Nike, Inc [NYSE: NKE] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $62.80.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13278582 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nike, Inc stands at 0.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.45%.

The market cap for NKE stock reached $92.69 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.92M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 13278582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nike, Inc [NKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $73.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nike, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Nike, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on NKE stock. On March 21, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for NKE shares from 80 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nike, Inc is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.52.

How has NKE stock performed recently?

Nike, Inc [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Nike, Inc [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.44, while it was recorded at 62.44 for the last single week of trading, and 73.16 for the last 200 days.

Nike, Inc [NKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nike, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

Earnings analysis for Nike, Inc [NKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nike, Inc go to -13.07%.

Insider trade positions for Nike, Inc [NKE]

The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111.59 million shares, which is approximately 7.3649%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 91.53 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.9 billion in NKE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.25 billion in NKE stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6996%.