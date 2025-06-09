Market Analysts see IonQ Inc [IONQ] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

IonQ Inc [NYSE: IONQ] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 6.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.02.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15970888 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IonQ Inc stands at 5.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.38%.

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $9.67 billion, with 243.07 million shares outstanding and 235.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.44M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 15970888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc [IONQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for IonQ Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $12 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2023, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on IONQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 224.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 33.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 406.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for IonQ Inc [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.98, while it was recorded at 39.14 for the last single week of trading, and 26.25 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IonQ Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.67 and a Current Ratio set at 13.17.

Earnings analysis for IonQ Inc [IONQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc go to 4.82%.

Insider trade positions for IonQ Inc [IONQ]

The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20.31 million shares, which is approximately 9.5955%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$99.55 million in IONQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$29.68 million in IONQ stock with ownership which is approximately 1.9943%.