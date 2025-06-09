Market Analysts see AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

AGNC Investment Corp [NASDAQ: AGNC] gained 0.88% or 0.08 points to close at $9.12 with a heavy trading volume of 18325750 shares.

The daily chart for AGNC points out that the company has recorded -3.80% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 32.49M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 18325750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $9.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2024, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on AGNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 36.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for AGNC stock

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.36 for AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.89, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.69 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AGNC Investment Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp go to -5.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]

The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68.17 million shares, which is approximately 9.2121%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 37.09 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$353.86 million in AGNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$132.73 million in AGNC stock with ownership which is approximately 1.8574%.