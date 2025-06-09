Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS] – find out why.

Ondas Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ONDS] gained 7.59% or 0.12 points to close at $1.70 with a heavy trading volume of 23097137 shares.

The daily chart for ONDS points out that the company has recorded 113.30% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.57M shares, ONDS reached to a volume of 23097137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONDS shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Ondas Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Ondas Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ONDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ondas Holdings Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for ONDS stock

Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.34. With this latest performance, ONDS shares gained by 125.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.12 for Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9548, while it was recorded at 1.5840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1206 for the last 200 days.

Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ondas Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS]

The top three institutional holders of ONDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.09 million shares, which is approximately 3.1419%. BLEICHROEDER LP, holding 0.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.45 million in ONDS stocks shares; and BLEICHROEDER LP, currently with $$0.32 million in ONDS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8317%.